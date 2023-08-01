American actor Angus Cloud’s untimely death at 25 has left the world in shock. The actor was known for his commendable work in the HBO drama series Euphoria, with which he was associated since Season 1. It is being reported that Angus passed away at his home due to a possible overdose amid his mental health battle. As Angus was directly connected to Hollywood star Zendaya as they dated on-screen, he once revealed what it was like to work with the actress and his feelings when he was around her.

Born in Oakland, California, in 1998, Cloud was spotted by Euphoria’s casting director while he was working at a restaurant in Brooklyn, New York. Apart from the award-winning drama, the actor also worked in a few independent films, including North Hollywood and The Line.

Angus Cloud played the role of Fezco O’Neill, a local drug dealer, in Euphoria. The actor brought the character to life with sheer brilliance and fans could not stop praising him for his craft. He believed his role was relevant in today’s world where everyone is addicted to social media and the topics he touched in the show were very “timely.”

As Fez has had a relationship with Ruby ‘Rue’ Bennett, played by Zendaya, Angus Cloud got to work closely with the Spider-Man: Homecoming star. During an interview with Access, last year, the actor got candid about his experience of working with the 27-year-old star and had nothing but words of praise for her. He even mentioned that all he was doing was reacting to Zendaya’s acting during their scenes together.

Angus said, “It’s really an honor to work with her and it makes the work so much easier. She’s doing the acting, I really just gotta sit there and react, you know.” He continued, “I’m like blessed, you know. It’s the back-and-forth, you need that energy and she always brings that positive ready-to-work hustle.”

In a statement, Angus Cloud’s family mentioned that the actor was dealing with the painful loss of his father, who was also his best friend. The statement read, “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.” The late actor’s mother reportedly mentioned “possible overdose” in the help call.

