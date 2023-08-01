Euphoria fame Angus Cloud, who was seen as Fezco in the Zendaya-led HBO show, passed away on Monday, 31st July, leaving everyone shocked and dismayed. The actor was only 25 years old and had yet to live his best life, but did you know he waited tables a few years back, and one of his videos, after he appeared in the show, went viral on social media? Keep scrolling to get the deets!

For the unversed, Angus was scouted by a casting agent when he was 18 years old and did a few small roles before getting his breakthrough role as a drug dealer with a heart of gold. Cloud appeared in the role for two seasons, and it is deeply unsettling to lose a rising star like him.

Back in 2018, a woman named Darleen Justance celebrated her birthday at Woodland, a brunch party spot in Brooklyn where she and her friends had a gala time, but little did they know that one of the waiters from the venue would become so popular one day. Last year when the throwback video pooped up on Justance’s friend’s Snapchat, she recognised him immediately as the Euphoria star. Justance told Today.Com, “She was like, ‘Oh my god, that’s Fez’.”

The video of Angus Cloud, aka Fezco from Euphoria, waiting at tables was shared on Twitter by several users, and here’s the video for you to see:

Have you seen this Video? The waiter in black Tee clearing the table is ANGUS CLOUD who currently plays FEZCO a lead character in EUPHORIA. Which is arguably the most raving & biggest Tv show in the world at moment. Just 4 years ago he was waiting tables. DONT GIVE UP!!! pic.twitter.com/P8VUdXnStE — Shimataver (@shimataver) March 8, 2022

In an interview with GQ in 2019, Cloud shared that before being a part of Euphoria, he was working at a Chicken and waffle joint and lived in Bushwick.

The young actor died on Monday, just a week after his father passed away. While the cause of his death is still unknown, his family shared a statement with everyone that read, “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

The statement further added, “Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter, and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

May his soul rest in peace, and his family find the strength to cope with these hard times.

