Dominic Fike was almost fired from ‘Euphoria’ because of his drug addiction.

The 27-year-old singer and actor – who plays drug user Elliott on the show – revealed ‘Euphoria’ creator Sam Levinson got him a sober coach to try to help him overcome his struggles.

Speaking during an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe, Dominic Fike said: “I was a drug addict, and coming onto a show, you know, (that’s) mainly about drugs is very difficult.

He added, “Sam [Levinson], the director and writer, got me a sober coach, somebody to be there all the time. It did not work. Oh my god. Yeah, dude. I was so f***** up during a lot of that show. It was really bad. I was reprimanded for it. I almost, you know, got kicked off the show… They were like, ‘Bro, you cannot be doing this’.”

Dominic Fike added that he is actually high in some of the scenes that made it into the show because there were no other options.

Dominic also confirmed his split from co-star Hunter Schafer, 24, who he was first linked to in January 2022.

He said: “I’m just done being in relationships right now.”

The singer added he wanted time alone to get out of the “loop” of the feeling of needing someone.

He said: “That has actually bled into my romantic relationships, that kind of dynamic. And it is often the cause of the end of my relationship.”

But Dominic stressed he had fun with Hunter – who is a trans woman – adding: “I could make music around her, which was crazy. I was looking through songs the other day and found one that I made with her. I was like, ‘Man, that was so cool’. But the fact of me saying that – of being uncomfortable being alone – that’s a bad thing. So, I decided to just be alone for a while.”

When asked if he thinks there will be tension on the third set of HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ when he and Hunter return for shooting to reprise their roles as Elliot and Jules, he said: “I think it’ll be fine. We’re all adults kind of. I’m trying.”

