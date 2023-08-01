Titanic actor Leonardo DiCaprio faced a huge dent in his reputation because of his love life. There have been rumours that the Hollywood hunk only dates ladies that are under 24 years of age. His only exception has been Gigi Hadid, who he’s reportedly been dating since September 2022.

There have been several rumours surrounding Leo’s dating life. Indian-British fashion model Neelam Gill recently had to clarify rumours about being the “new flame” of the Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood star. She went on to confess that she’s dating one of his close friends, and that’s the reason why they’re often spotted together. Maya Jama is another model that he was linked to, but the reports around Gigi Hadid have remained constant since last year.

Most would know that Edward Norton and Leonardo DiCaprio are close friends. In 2016, the Collateral Beauty actor made funny yet serious remarks regarding the Titanic star’s dating life. He told on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, “Leo, I love him but he’s like… he’s very addicted to devices and things like that right and I know this about him.”

Edward Norton continued, “He’s like the human equivalent of ‘call waiting’. If you’re talking to him, he’s talking but checking cause this club might be blowing up or that club might be. He’s trying to figure out which club is blowing up and which Israeli supermodel turned eighteen.”

Take a look at the viral video below:

Looks like Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating habits have been long-living!

On the professional front, Leonardo DiCaprio will be next seen in Killers Of The Flower Moon, which will hit the theatres on 6th October.

