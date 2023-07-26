Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were one of the hottest couples in the block back when they were dating each other, but unfortunately, things did not end up well for the both of them, and they had to break up. However, the supermodel’s recent social activity sparked new hopes of them getting back together when the Pillowtalk crooner released his single ‘Love Like This’.

For the unversed, Zayn and Gigi started dating around 2015; they had an on-off relationship before going solid in 2019 and welcomed their baby daughter Khai in 2020. After being together for about six years, the couple finally called it quits in October 2021, and after that, there have been reports of them moving on from one another.

A few days back, Zayn Malik released his much-awaited single ‘Love like this’, and on Tuesday, he posted a shirtless pic of himself at a red piano without any caption on Instagram, which got a like from his ex-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, sparking rumours of their reconciliation. For the record, Zayn does not follow Gigi on the photo-sharing app, but it seems the supermodel keeps an eye on her ex-flame, and it has not stayed out of the news.

Check out the photo that got a thumbs-up from Zayn’s Ex, Gigi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn)

It was widely reported that Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez were spotted together locking lips, thereby sparking romance rumours. Still, neither Selena nor Zayn ever confirmed these rumours, and a few days back, Selena unfollowed a bunch of people on Instagram, including Zayn and Gigi, putting an end to all the gossip. Even in a viral video, Sel was heard and seen saying that she is single.

On the other hand, Gigi Hadid has been in the news since last year for her alleged romance with Hollywood’s A-list star Leonardo Dicaprio, and sources claimed they are keeping it casual!

Do you think Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid may get back together? What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments!

