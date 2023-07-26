The stages at the concerts most recently have become home for not just the artists performing on them but also the things the audience members choose to throw at them. In the latest story of a fan threw something at a pop sensation, a female fan decided to throw her bra at Drake and that become the most sensational news of the day and still continues to trend. Making headlines now is the one whom the bra belongs to, and she has now revealed that Playboy has approached her.

If you aren’t aware, at the recent concert where Drake was busy enthralling fans with his music, he suddenly discovered a bra being thrown at him and picked it up. After briefly sniffing it, he decided to check the label and discovered the size, which was 36G. While that in itself had the audience in surprise, he made a Cinderella move and sarcastically told his team to locate the woman who is the owner of that bra. He said, “Locate this woman immediately.”

Turns out it was a lady named Veronica Correia, a fan of the music sensation. She has now decided to talk about her decision to throw her bra at Drake and also how things have unfolded post the time she took that step. She has also revealed how she has been approached by the iconic Playboy magazine, and many now even want her to, of course, star her OnlyFans.

As per a US Magazine report, Veronica Correia, who became an overnight sensation after throwing her bra at the ‘One Dance‘ singer, has now decided to talk to a news portal. After clearing the air and confirming that she owns the 36G bra on TikTok, she has revealed that Playboy approached her. “Playboy reached out to me,” CorreiasIf. “They said, ‘If you want to apply, we’ll accept you right away.’ I applied, and they did accept me, and they want to speak with me very soon.”

She further opened up about her decision to do what she did at the Drake concert. Revealing that she hadn’t planned to throw her bra, Veronica Correia said, “I had mentioned it, but I was like, ‘You know what, no. This is the bra I’m going to wear for the night. I’m going to keep it on.” However, she quickly changed her mind as she saw Drake enthralling the crowd. “I was like, ‘You know what? Yeah, I’m going to do it.’ I just knew he was going to pick it up if I threw it right at his feet,” she explained.

She continued, “I lost my mind when he actually picked it up and reacted the way he did.” Veronica Correia is being called the Bra-derella on the internet now.

