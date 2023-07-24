Drake is one of the biggest pop stars and is known for being a trendsetter. His songs have been a chartbuster, and often time he has proved how he knows to catch the nerves of the audiences. Speaking of catching ability, he is in the news after a girl threw her bra at his recent convert. Despite his massive celebrity status, the pop star isn’t immune to having things thrown at him on stage. Adding to the same, the girl who threw her bra during the concert has now broken the silence. Read on to find out more about it.

While the pop star is touring and has been all over the place, a recent show had a woman throwing her bra on him. In a previous concert in Montreal, Canada, the One Dance singer also complained about the lack of bras thrown at him on stage because it made him feel like he was “having a bad show.”

However, the audiences took things seriously and wanted to surprise Drake, as he recently performed at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Ever since he started his recent tour, his female fans have been anonymously hurling their lingerie at the rapper. Another viral moment happened when a fan threw her bra to him, and he was shocked to find a 36G-sized bra land on stage during his show.

Taking to Twitter, Daily Loud posted the video of the woman who claimed to throw her bra as the incident took place at Drake’s concert. “The woman who threw the 36G bra at Drake,“ said the post.

The woman who threw the 36G bra at Drake 😂 pic.twitter.com/WOjZ4S6fio — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 23, 2023

In the video, the Canadian rapper picks up a bra, jokingly using it to cover his eyes and quickly notices how big the garment is, pausing his vocals to remark, “Damn”. He later checks the tag to determine its size and yells out, “36G?” The crowd cheers him on as the Hotline Blinge singer grins and tells his team, “Locate this woman immediately!”.

Surprisingly enough, the woman posted her video saying, “It’s me. I threw it. And he picked that shit up and said, 36G find this girl immediately.” The anonymous girl imitated the pop star as she gushed throughout the video.

Let us know what do you think about Drake and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

