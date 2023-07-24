Jared Leto is one of the biggest names in the showbiz industry, known mostly for his method of acting and versatility. Along with his varied range of roles in the movie industry, he has been associated with many controversies. Among many, he was once accused by Disney actor Dylan Sprouse, alleging he slid into the DMs of several much younger models. Read on to find out more about the controversy.

During the wave of the Me Too movement, many celebrities were called out for doing a variety of things. Almost every case came as a shock to the world, and many unexpected names came up during the controversy.

Adding to the movement, Dylan Sprouse once seemingly slammed Jared Leto for allegedly sliding into several young models’ direct messages on Twitter. He directed the tweet at Leto and questioned his success rate. “Yo @JaredLeto, now that you’ve slid into the dms of every female model aged 18-25, what would you say your success rate is?” said the Disney child actor. Unlike a lot of celebrities that get involved in Twitter brawls with other famous people, Sprouse’s problem with the Suicide Squad seemed a lot more serious.

Yo @JaredLeto now that you’ve slid into the dm’s of every female model aged 18-25, what would you say your success rate is? — Dylan Sprouse (@dylansprouse) May 16, 2018

The tweet by Dylan Sprouse attracted many likes and retweets by the netizens, as many called out Jared Leto. However, the Oscar-nominated actor did not give any reply following the controversy. Reacting to the tweet, it was the current DCU CEO James Gunn who said, “He starts at 18 on the Internet?” The statement by Sprouse had no such claims without any evidence to back them up.

With all that, the actor began working on the third Tron film as a producer and star in 2017 and has continued to do so ever since. He is again on pace to release a third Tron film which is tentatively titled Tron: Ares.

