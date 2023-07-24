The Barbenheimer trend is all over the place, and even the iconic filmmaker Quentin Tarantino watched both movies on the same day. As it was difficult for the moviegoers to pick their own side from Barbie and Oppenheimer, the Kill Bill director was spotted at the movie theatres. However, it is quite clear that no one is immune to the cultural craze and the hype that both movies have created, even if you are a cult classic director.

With the release of Margot Robbie starrer live-action adaptation of the pink doll and Christopher Nolan’s new atomic epic, the Box-Office has witnessed a clash. Both the movie have been performing quite well as the audiences and critics are appraising the movie irrespective of being from different genres.

During the first weekend, Quentin Tarantino was among the millions to see Barbie as he was spotted buying the ticket. In a photograph posted to Twitter, a user snapped a picture of the filmmaker as he wrote, “In Westwood after seeing Oppenheimer, Quentin Tarantino walks across the street and buys a ticket to see Barbie”. The filmmaker was accompanied by his co-host on the pair’s Video Archives Podcast.

The official social media presence of the Video Archives podcast confirmed Quentin Tarantino joined the Barbenheimer trend. “Yes, our boys were out last night doing what they love to do the most together, seeing movies,” said the tweet.

Yes our boys were out last night doing what they love to do the most together, seeing movies 🫡 https://t.co/9IbsJtjA3G — The Video Archives Podcast (@VideoArchives) July 23, 2023

Reacting to the tweet, users pointed out the foot fetish of the filmmaker, which Quentin Tarantino is widely known for. “We Know Why,” said a user.

We know why pic.twitter.com/dLVeJa1Nzs — Jeremy (Glas szn HAS RESUMED) (@theteremyjaylor) July 23, 2023

“We all know he only went to see Barbie cause he saw that arched foot promo,” which can be assumed as true.

We all know he only went to see Barbie cause he saw that arched foot promo. — Nah Son (@NahSonGross) July 23, 2023

Another added, “He was sold the second he saw this shot”

He was sold the second he saw this shot pic.twitter.com/fPAFds4Ssw — Elli (@LovesEevees) July 23, 2023

