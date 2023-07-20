The upcoming release of ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ on the same day has given rise to a unique phenomenon known as ‘Barbenheimer,’ which combines the two vastly different films into one blockbuster experience. The internet has exploded with memes, arguments, and fan art showcasing the unexpected fusion of these movies. While the subject matters of ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie’ are not even close to each other, their shared release date has already made these movies historical.

Before the highly anticipated box office clash on July 21st, the YouTube channel Curious Refuge unveiled a mind-boggling trailer for ‘Barbenheimer,’ created with the help of artificial intelligence. Expertly crafted by AI, Mike Fink, Caleb Ward, and Shelby Ward, this trailer smoothly combines both movies’ cast, plots, and visual elements to deliver an exceptional viewing experience.

We already know that both movies are different in every sense possible, but ‘Barbenheimer’ trailer manages to blend the two films into a cohesive whole flawlessly. The trailer opens with Matt Damon’s character, Lieutenant General Leslie Groves, the director of the Manhattan Project, recruiting Barbie to create a bomb before the Nazis can. Honoring the diverse range of occupations depicted in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ trailer, scientist Barbie in the trailer is not only an accomplished scientist but also a flight attendant, astronaut, Marine Corps medic, paleontologist, veterinarian, and a three-time Olympic gold medalist.

In a clever nod to the genuine Barbie trailer, Ryan Gosling‘s Ken appears in the Barbenheimer trailer, requesting access to Barbie’s secret laboratory. Barbie humorously responds that she has no plans other than giving humanity the means to destroy itself. As Barbie gazes upon the weapon she has created, she utters the iconic phrase, “I have become death, the destroyer of worlds,” famously quoted by J. Robert Oppenheimer after witnessing the Trinity nuclear test.

Fans went berserk when the trailer dropped online and shared their excitement on social media. One user wrote, “This is amazing; we’re about to enter a new point in media creation.” Another social media user tweeted, “Excellent AI parody.” Another user noted, “… Pink Mushroom Clouds.”

The ‘Barbenheimer’ trailer expertly captures the essence of both films, merging their unique narratives in a surprising and thought-provoking manner. The seamless integration of visuals, dialogue, and characters demonstrates the creators’ exceptional talent and the power of artificial intelligence in creating exciting and innovative mash-ups.

As the release date draws nearer, anticipation for ‘Barbenheimer’ escalates.

‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer‘ will hit theatres on July 21st.

