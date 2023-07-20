Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated film, Oppenheimer, is all set to theatres tomorrow in India. Its buzz has paced up suddenly in the last few days, and now, the advance booking is witnessing some crazy responses all across the country. Such a trend has put up this thriller in a position where it is set to take the 5th best Hollywood opening at the Indian box office in the post-pandemic era. Keep reading to know more!

After Tenet, Nolan is coming back with this upcoming thriller, and it’s a gap of almost three years. The film stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr in key roles. The 3-hour-long thriller is facing competition from Margot Robbie’s Barbie, which also aims for a surprisingly good start at the Indian box office tomorrow.

As of now, looking at all the buzz and the advance booking craze, Oppenheimer is looking to cross the 12 crores nett mark at the Indian box office on its opening day. Despite the limited release, there are chances of even hitting the 15 crores nett mark. If this happens or even if 12.50 crores nett are crossed, the film will emerge as the 5th best Hollywood opener in the post-Covid period by beating Black Panther 2.

Take a look at the top 5 Hollywood openers at the Indian box office in the post-Covid era:

Avatar: The Way Of Water – 41 crores Spider-Man: No Way Home – 32.67 crores Doctor Strange 2 – 27.50 crores Thor: Love And Thunder – 18.20 crores Black Panther 2 – 12.50 crores

