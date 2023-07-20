From superheroes, guess it’s time now for super dolls to start finding good audiences as well. Barbie is the kind of film which usually sees a start in 1-2 crores range in India. It’s primarily the action films or superhero affairs or major franchise offerings that have a steady audience in the country, and hence its very surprising to see a film like Barbie finding advance bookings going in its favour.

What’s all the more surprising is that it’s Hollywood all the way in India this week, what with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One already running strong, Oppenheimer already set for a very good start and now Barbie too embarking on a positive note.

The film doesn’t belong to any franchise and frankly, even as a brand it was more popular in the pre-internet era and hasn’t been so much in vogue in the last decade and a half. Still, for Barbie to make such a smashing comeback in its live-animation avatar is commendable.

This Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling film has been promoted and marketed quite well, and with collective excitement amongst the audience as well, it’s now set to take a start in 6-7 crores range, which would be simply superb and perhaps the best ever for a Hollywood film belonging to the romcom genre.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

