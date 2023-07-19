It’s almost 75 crores for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One in its Week One the first seven days come to a close. Released on Wednesday, the film started quite well and then went on an overdrive during Saturday and Sunday. The collections have slowed down on Monday and Tuesday, though that’s more of a relative thing because overall the footfalls are still coming in, and at reduced price over the weekdays.

The Cruise starrer brought in 4 crores* more on Tuesday and now should stay stable in that zone today and tomorrow as well. That said, this is more than 50% drop now when compared to Friday collections of 9.50 crores. Also, somehow it can be seen that there is a lot of chatter around Oppenheimer and that has had a bearing on the Tom Cruise action entertainer as well since audiences are already gearing up to check out the next Christopher Nolan drama.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That said, the job has been more than just done for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One as its overall collections currently stand at 74 crores*. The film won’t touch 85 crores at the close of extended nine day week but still would do well enough to comfortably go past the 80 crores mark before the second weekend begins.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Oppenheimer Box Office (Worldwide): Cillian Murphy Starrer vs Christopher Nolan’s Top Grossers – Where Will It Stand?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News