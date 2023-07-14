After the release of Tom Cruise’s highly-anticipated Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, cine-goers are eagerly waiting for the arrival of Barbie and Oppenheimer. Speaking about the latter, it brings back Christopher Nolan for a big-screen spectacle and is expected to recreate his magic. Let’s see where it can stand in comparison to Nolan’s top worldwide grossers at the box office!

Handled by maverick filmmaker Chris Nolan, the film stars Cillian Murphy along with Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. It is making news for several reasons, and one of them is, of course, a box office battle with Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie. Despite this battle, the advance booking response is promising.

To start with, Oppenheimer is being presented as a big-screen spectacle, preferably to be watched in IMAX, with the makers claiming it to be made with no CGI. Even though it’s not meant to take a huge start, higher ticket rates would help in posting healthy members. After the start, everything would boil down to word-of-mouth.

As per initial reviews flowing in, Oppenheimer is expected to show legs at the box office and keep bringing in numbers consistently. This assures that the biggie would easily make it to Christopher Nolan’s top grossers.

Take a look at Christopher Nolan’s highest-grossing movies at the worldwide box office (as per Box Office Mojo):

The Dark Knight Rises – $1.081 billion

The Dark Knight – $1.006 billion

Inception – $870.79 million

Interstellar – $773.43 million

Dunkirk – $527.01 million

Batman Begins – $373.67 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

