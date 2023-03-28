The infamous and hilarious banter between Hollywood actor Matt Damon and TV host Jimmy Kimmel continued further after Damon during his recent red carpet appearance took a dig at the 95th Oscars host. The 52-year-old actor while promoting his new flick Air addressed his long-standing beef with Kimmel.

Matt Damon’s latest comments were reportedly in reference to a joke that started all the way back in 2005 when Kimmel closed out one of his show’s episodes by quipping, “I want to apologize to Matt Damon, we ran out of time.” Read on to know what Matt Damon said in his latest interview.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight (ET) on the red carpet, Matt Damon shed light on his rivalry with Kimmel. Asked whether he will ever be interested in burying the hatchet with the host, Damon asserted, “No, no, he’s an a**hole. Why would I ever do that?” adding, “He’s a terrible human being” concluding, “He’s a demonstrably bad man.” Interestingly, Kimmel soon walked behind the red carpet behind him at the same event and taking advantage of the same, Damon quipped, “Hey! I’d love to take a picture with you but we ran out of time!”

Jimmy Kimmel too spoke to the same publication and spoke about his feud with the Hollywood star. “You know, I don’t know who that was, but yeah, I heard him. He was loud.” Kimmel further denied the idea of bringing Damon on the show saying, “I just can’t imagine it happening. I really can’t.” The 55-year-old added, “I think we have Ben [Affleck] on tomorrow, so we’ll have that, but that will be as close as we get.”

For the uninitiated, the comic banter between Damon and Kimmel comes weeks after the latter hosted the 95th Oscars. During the event, Kimmel asked Jessica Chastain, “Was it difficult filming your movie The Martian because your co-star Matt Damon can’t read and smells like dog medicine?”

