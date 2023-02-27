Actress Jessica Chastain stunned in a hot pink dress at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a raspberry-coloured gown. However, not her look or award, but it is the actress’ humour that won hearts. Jessica pulled off a Jennifer Lawrence as she tripped on the stairs while marching toward the stage to receive her award. Yet, she gracefully recovered and cracked a few jokes about the same.

Jessica arrived at the event in a raspberry-pink Zuhair Murad off-shoulder gown. A sweetheart neckline and flare added to the gown’s beauty. She accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and a stone-studded ring. Jessica completed her look with a glam makeup and left her hair open.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jessica Chastain was nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series category for her role in George & Tammy. As she was announced the winner, Jessica was stunned and soon got up from her seat to go to the stage and receive her award.

As she walked toward the stag, she lifted her gown up and grabbed an actor’s hand to climb the stairs. However, she somehow fumbled due to her gown and tripped. Courtney B Vance and Paul Mescal rushed out to help the actress as she got up with their support. A video of the actress from the award show is surfacing on the internet.

While Jessica Chastain managed to recover quickly, she gracefully received the award. While talking to People, Chastain mentioned that she was embarrassed but then found a silver lining. Jessica said, “I’m a little embarrassed I tripped on the stairs – but I had two very handsome men helping me up – so that wasn’t so bad.” “I’m just so over the moon and happy and I can’t believe it.”

Similarly, about a decade ago, Jennifer Lawrence fell on the stairs while walking up the stage at the Oscars 2013. The actress wore a stunning gown with a long train and cracked up soon after she fell. She received the Best Actress award for Silver Linings Playbook.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Marvel’s Agent Carter Hayley Atwell Once Ended Things With Tom Cruise Because Of His Controlling Nature? An Insider Reveals, “He’s Turned Into Hollywood’s Least Eligible Bachelor”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News