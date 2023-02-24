Tom Cruise can be very successful as an actor in Hollywood by being in some major projects and showcasing his acting skills, but when it comes to maintaining a relationship with a woman the actor has always failed even with all his charms. Even after four failed relationships, Tom Cruise’s search for his life partner hasn’t ended. There were some rumours about him dating the Marvel star Hayley Atwell, but it seems that too ended creating further concern for the actor’s future love life.

Tom and Hayley worked together in The Mission: Impossible and rumours ignited that they have been dating each other since then. However, after being 2 years with him, the actress “pulled the plug”. Scroll below to get the scoop from an insider.

After breaking up with Hayley Atwell, talking about Tom Cruise and his search for his life partner, an insider revealed, as reported by Radar Online, “Tom would love to have someone in his life, but the truth is his reputation just isn’t great.”

While opening up about Tom Cruise getting romantically linked with Marvel’s Agent Carter fame Hayley Atwell in 2020, the close source further shared that after being with him for 2 years, the actress parted ways from him for his controlling nature. The source mentioned, “He really worked hard to hang on to Hayley. But his controlling ways got too much for her — and she ended it. Women find him way too intense and he’s turned into Hollywood’s least eligible bachelor.”

Tom Cruise’s connection with the controversial Church of Scientology also makes him come at the bottom list of the women. He is one of the biggest followers and advocates of the Church and his narcissism pushes him away from the love of his life as he tends to control them. The insider further concluded, “To him, any partner is an extension of him — and his brand — so he’s known to be very micromanaging — down to what clothes they can wear when they’re out with him.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Tom Cruise’s love life? Let us know in the comments below.

