Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is still one of the trending movies at the box office in North America. The action thriller is chasing the domestic haul of its predecessor, Dead Reckoning Part One, and it crossed the $500 million milestone this weekend. However, given the momentum, MI 8 is not expected to collect $800 million or more worldwide. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie will face more competition in the upcoming days as two new horror films will be released this month—28 Years Later and M3GAN 2.0. In July, Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps will also be released on screens. It lost IMAX screens this past week and was earning really well from there. Tom Cruise, like always, earned praise for his exhilarating stunts in the movie.

Mission: Impossible 8 box office collection day 25 in North America

Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning collected a strong $1.1 million on its 4th Monday at the box office in North America. The movie lost 554 theaters last Friday, including the IMAX screens. As per Box Office Mojo, Mission: Impossible 8 declined by -35.8% only from its previous Monday domestically. Therefore, the film has hit the $167.6 million cume in North America. It is expected to earn between $190 million and $210 million in its theatrical run.

Inches closer to beating Mission: Impossible 7

Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One is the seventh installment in the MI franchise, released in 2023. The movie underperformed at the box office, earning $571.1 million worldwide in its theatrical run. The Final Reckoning seems to be recreating the same situation at the box office. MI 8 suffered greatly due to the Hollywood strikes; thus, it was released this year.

Mission: Impossible 7 collected $172.6 million in its domestic run, which is MI 8’s current target. The Final Reckoning is less than $5.5 million away from surpassing Dead Reckoning Part One. The film will achieve this target this Friday only or during the weekend.

Worldwide collection update

Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible 8 maintains a stronghold at the overseas box office and is on track to hit the $350 million mark internationally. Its overseas total stands at $340.5 million cume. Adding that to its $167.63 million domestic cume, MI 8 has hit the $508.13 million global cume. According to reports, the film has a mammoth budget of $400 million; hence, earning just $500-$600 million is not enough to be called a box-office success. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was released on May 23.

Box Office Summary

North America – $167.6 million

International – $340.5 million

Worldwide – $508.1 million

