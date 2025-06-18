How to Train Your Dragon is currently the trending movie worldwide and has crossed a major global milestone. The film continues to rule at #1 rank in North America and earned a record collection on its first Monday in its franchise. The live-action remake is going to have a blockbuster run, and this milestone is just the beginning. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The live-action remake has held on to the OG film’s essence, and it feels nice to witness a live-action Night Fury dragon on the screen. The movie’s visuals are breathtaking, doing justice to its animated counterpart. It is getting more love than the animated films as it recorded the biggest opening weekend in the franchise, collecting $84.6 million domestically. However, it was possible because the animated features were successful.

How to Train Your Dragon’s 1st Monday collection in North America

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, How to Train Dragon collected $8.5 million on its first Monday at the box office in North America. The film dropped by -62.4% from its first Sunday. The live-action remake’s first Monday gross has outpaced the previous films considerably. After four days of running in the cinemas, it has hit the $93.16 million cume in North America. It will cross the $100 million milestone soon before entering its second weekend.

Crosses the $200 million milestone worldwide

For the unversed, the remake made its global opening with a $197 million collection and missed the $200 million milestone by a narrow margin, but it achieved it on its 1st Monday. Due to its strong box office collection on day 4 in North America, the movie has crossed a significant milestone. It earned $113.01 million overseas on its first weekend, and adding that to its $93.16 million domestic cume, the worldwide total has crossed the $206.18 million mark. It will cross the $250 million mark in its 2nd weekend, and if things go well, it will be much closer to $300 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $93.2 million

International – $113.0 million

Worldwide – $206.2 million

More about the film

How to Train Your Dragon is a fantasy adventure movie that is a live-action remake of the 2010 animated feature, loosely based on the 2003 novel by Cressida Cowell. It was directed by Dean DeBlois and features Gerard Butler, Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gabriel Howell, Julian Dennison, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Peter Serafinowicz, and Nick Frost. A sequel is in development and will be released in 2027. It was released on June 13.

