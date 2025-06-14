How to Train Your Dragon is back this time in live-action, and it’s already breaking records. The remake, led by Mason Thames as Hiccup and featuring a realistic Toothless, has kicked off with an audience score that’s hitting near perfection. On Rotten Tomatoes, more than 1000 ratings have landed it at a huge 98 percent (as of now), beating even the beloved 2010 original, which has 91% popcornmeter (audience score). Now that’s a strong sign, especially after the early reactions from CinemaCon were filled with praise.

Why Fans Are Loving The New How To Train Your Dragon Movie

Things have turned around quickly for How to Train Your Dragon despite some pushback during its lead-up, which was mainly concerned about casting choices and whether this remake was even needed. Universal took a risk, and it’s paying off. The trailers had people thinking it was a frame-by-frame repeat, and in many ways, that’s true. But that loyalty to the original is also what’s making it click with fans.

Director Dean DeBlois, who handled the original trilogy, returned to guide this version, too. He’s added a few fresh touches, cut some minor scenes, and given Astrid’s character a bit more weight with extra screen time. The tone is also a little heavier and more grounded, which fits the move to live-action.

How To Train Your Dragon Remake Mixed Critical Response

The critics haven’t been quite as generous. The film opened with an 82 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, but that slipped to 77%. That’s still decent, even though noticeably lower than the original’s high bar. Besides, it is also the first in the series to drop below the 90s range.

According to Screen Rant, box office projections are already impressive. The opening weekend is expected to bring in around $75 million, with some estimates going even higher. Universal has already begun to work on a live-action sequel based on the 2014 follow-up, which is expected to be released on June 11, 2027.

How To Train Your Dragon Trailer

