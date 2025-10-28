2025 has been a remarkable year for horror films – not just in terms of critical and audience acclaim, but also at the global box office. The year began with the phenomenal success of Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which grossed $366.7 million worldwide. It was followed by Final Destination: Bloodlines ($315.2 million), Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later ($151.3 million), and Zach Cregger’s Weapons ($267.5 million).

However, the highest-grossing horror title of 2025 was none other than The Conjuring: Last Rites, which has so far grossed an impressive $487 million globally. Currently ranking as the eleventh-highest-grossing film of the year and among the top 300 of all time (per Box Office Mojo), Last Rites is now closing in on the worldwide total of the original 2010 animated fantasy hit How to Train Your Dragon.

Interestingly, its live-action remake stands as the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2025. Read on to find out how much more The Conjuring: Last Rites needs to earn to surpass the 2010 film at the global box office.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. How to Train Your Dragon (2010) – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo data, here’s how the two films currently stand at the worldwide box office:

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $176.7 million

International: $310.3 million

Worldwide: $487 million

How To Train Your Dragon (2010) – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $217.6 million

International: $277.3 million

Worldwide: $494.9 million

Based on the above box office data, The Conjuring: Last Rites needs to collect around $7.9 million more to surpass the worldwide earnings of the first How to Train Your Dragon film. With the Halloween season boosting horror movie attendance, the film could achieve this milestone before wrapping up its ongoing theatrical run.

How The Conjuring: Last Rites Compares With How To Train Your Dragon Franchise

Here’s how all four films in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise have performed at the box office, ranked from highest to lowest in order of their worldwide box office collection:

How to Train Your Dragon (2025 live-action) – $636 million How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) – $621.5 million How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) – $521.8 million How to Train Your Dragon (2010) – $494.9 million

As you can see, Last Rites is currently behind all four How to Train Your Dragon entries in global earnings. While it remains to be seen whether the horror sensation can outgross the 2010 original in the coming days, overtaking the other three installments appears unlikely at this stage of its theatrical run.

More About The Conjuring: Last Rites

Directed by Michael Chaves and inspired by real events, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key supporting roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

