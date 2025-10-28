Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc has finally landed in the theaters in North America and opened at #1. The film is still holding strong at the box office in South Korea. It is closing in on this key mark at the box office in Korea as it continues to rule the screens there, defying the odds and dominating even the Hollywood biggies and the local releases. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has crossed the $100 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It surpassed the opening weekend collections of two Demon Slayer movies at the box office in North America. The Chainsaw Man film comes at the right time, as the world is high on Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and is willing to keep that vibe on and go to watch this MAPPA release.

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc is on track to hit the $20 million mark at the South Korean box office soon

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc was released in September and is still performing well at the Korean box office. According to Variety‘s report, the Chainsaw Man movie stayed at #1 at the Korean box office, earning $1.6 million and selling about 220,000 tickets between October 24 and 26. It played on 932 screens and made up 30% of all movie ticket sales during that time.

It has earned a total of $18.9 million at the box office in Korea so far, and it is on track to hit $20 million. It is dominating movies like Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death—The Movie, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, and Weapons.

Crossed the $100 million milestone worldwide

The Chainsaw Man film has crossed its first major milestone worldwide, owing to a strong North American debut. The film reportedly collected $18.03 million at the box office in North America, higher than even Dwayne Johnson‘s The Smashing Machine. The worldwide collection of the film is $108.78 million.

What is the film about?

It is based on Tatsuki Fujimoto’s hit manga Chainsaw Man. It follows Denji, whose seemingly ordinary encounter with a café worker named Reze soon spirals into a turbulent mix of affection and brutal conflict. Directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara and penned by Hiroshi Seko, the movie features voice performances by Reina Ueda, Fairouz Ai, Tomori Kusunoki, and Maaya Uchida. Sony and Crunchyroll are handling their Korean distribution. Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc is running in the cinemas now.

