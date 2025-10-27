Black Phone 2 completed its second weekend with impressive box office numbers. The film is the sequel to The Black Phone and is already halfway to surpassing its predecessor worldwide. It has the potential to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise. Keep scrolling for more.

The sequel sees Ethan Hawke return as the menacing serial killer known as The Grabber and is poised to cash in on the Halloween hype. Frontlined by Mason Thames, the film marks a busy phase for the young star, who also headlines How to Train Your Dragon and Regretting You this year, in addition to this spine-tingling horror outing.

How much has the horror sequel earned so far at the worldwide box office?

The Black Phone sequel just dropped to #2 in its second weekend, and that too because of Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc‘s release in North America. According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Black Phone 2 collected $13 million on its second weekend at the domestic box office, a drop of 52.4% from its opening weekend. It also gained 49 theaters more in North America, bringing the domestic total to $49.05 million. It missed the $50 million mark by a whisker.

Internationally, the film is a bit slow and has earned 39% of the worldwide total. Allied to the $49.05 million domestic gross, the global collection in the movie has hit the $80.4 million cume. It is on track to hit the $100 million milestone in its third weekend. The horror movie is already a box office success.

Box office summary of the film

North America – $49.0 million

International – $31.4 million

Worldwide – $80.4 million

Closes in on surpassing The Black Phone

The Black Phone, released in 2022, collected $161.4 million worldwide. The sequel is halfway there. Black Phone 2 roughly needs another $81 million to beat its predecessor. The movie is expected to achieve that collection in the upcoming weeks. The sequel will potentially beat The Black Phone around its fourth weekend, if it keeps up this momentum.

More about Black Phone 2

The story follows Finn, now 17, as he tries to rebuild his life after surviving a terrifying abduction. Meanwhile, his sister begins to receive eerie calls in her dreams through the black phone and witnesses haunting visions of three boys being hunted at a remote winter camp called Alpine Lake. Black Phone 2 was released on October 17.

