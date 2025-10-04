Blumhouse is set to return with Black Phone 2, scheduled to be released on October 17, 2025, continuing the story that began with the 2021 hit adapted from Joe Hill’s short story. The first film became a major success, pulling in $161.4 million worldwide on a modest $18 million budget. Now, after 4 years, Scott Derrickson is back in charge, once again co-writing the script with C. Robert Cargill.

The sequel revisits Finney, played by Mason Thames, and his sister Gwen, played by Madeleine McGraw, as they face new horrors tied to the eerie presence of the undead killer known as The Grabber, portrayed by Ethan Hawke. The story unfolds between a cold campground and the disturbing visions that haunt Gwen’s dreams.

Black Phone 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

Rotten Tomatoes compiled early reviews for The Black Phone 2, a couple of weeks before its theatrical release, giving it a 79% score based on 24 critic responses. The less favorable takes have mostly been middling, with ratings such as 5 out of 10 or 2.5 out of 5. However, on the other hand, the more positive reactions described the sequel as both inventive and faithful, with some critics offering top marks, including two perfect 5-out-of-5 reviews.

How Black Phone 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Compares To The Original

With its current score, Black Phone 2 is on track to match the first film’s strong reputation, as the original holds an 81% Certified Fresh score from 272 critics. If it maintains its current momentum as additional reviews roll in, Black Phone 2 could also secure the Certified Fresh label. The early reception, with the first film’s strong reputation and the return of its key creative team, suggests audiences can expect another chilling chapter when the Grabber resurfaces this month.

