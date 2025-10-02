An OTT platform is serving up a horror movie that’s been called the best of the decade so far, and it is available to stream for free. The first half of 2025 alone brought big titles for the genre, from Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners and Dave Franco and Alison Brie’s Together, to Zach Cregger’s Weapons and The Conjuring: Last Rites and a host of other chilling releases.

The Standout Horror Of The 2020s

Now, social media conversations about horror in the 2020s have highlighted a standout film that left viewers stunned. Compared to the eerie twists of Black Mirror, the movie drew reactions of pure silence from those who watched it. The film in question is Possessor. Directed by Brandon Cronenberg, the film follows Tasya Vos, played by Andrea Riseborough, a corporate assassin who uses brain-implant technology to control other people’s bodies and commit killings. Her latest mission begins to spiral as identities blur and control slips away.

The supporting cast features Christopher Abbott, Rossif Sutherland, Tuppence Middleton, Sean Bean, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Possessor Critics Ratings & Audience Reaction

Critics have praised the film heavily. On Rotten Tomatoes, Possessor holds a 94% score based on 225 reviews. The audience rating is lower, at 59 percent, based on 50 reviews; however, even then, passionate viewers described it as a mind-bending trip with a storyline that felt completely original.

One viewer tweeted on X, “Brandon Cronenberg’s POSSESSOR was my favorite (horror) film of 2020.” Another added, “Brandon Cronenberg’s POSSESSOR (2020) is one of the best sci-fi thrillers I have ever seen. Love the visuals, the story, the cast. Perfect.”

Brandon Cronenberg’s POSSESSOR was my favorite (horror) film of 2020. pic.twitter.com/rV0anJFBTg — Ryan Hollinger (@ryanhollinger) December 22, 2020

Name a movie that is a modern masterpiece. Brandon Cronenberg’s POSSESSOR (2020) is one of the best sci-fi thrillers I have ever seen. Love the visuals, the story, the cast. Perfect. https://t.co/g05biIE31I pic.twitter.com/GaV6lF8AJI — 𖤐 Bri 𖤐 (@BriAnimator_) January 22, 2024

A third wrote, “One very specific thing i’m terrified of in life is that no movie’s ever gonna make me feel the same way as possessor (2020) does.”

one very specific thing i’m terrified of in life is that no movie’s ever gonna make me feel the same way as possessor (2020) does — JEFFREYchia (@JeffreyChia8) September 22, 2025

For those who want to experience it themselves, Possessor is streaming for free right now on Kanopy in the US and Tubi in the UK. However, it is not available to stream in India.

Possessor Trailer

