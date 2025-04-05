Ready to howl at the moon from the comfort of your couch? Wolf Man is clawing its way onto streaming, and it’s not your average werewolf flick. This 2025 horror reboot takes a big bite out of the genre, with Saw writer Leigh Whannell sinking his teeth into the director’s chair.

Originally meant to be part of Universal’s abandoned Dark Universe, this beast of a film has transformed into something far more personal and hairy. Centered on a devoted husband and father cursed with lycanthropy, Wolf Man howls with tension, heart, and fur-flying action.

While the box office wasn’t exactly howling in delight, the film boasts a sharp cast and a darker, moodier vibe than your typical monster mash. If you missed it in theaters (or just prefer not to be scared in public), the wait is over; the moon is full, and the streaming date is finally revealed!

When Is Wolf Man Releasing Online?

The full moon rises on April 18, and with it comes Wolf Man, now growling onto Peacock! After a lukewarm run at the box office, the horror reboot hopes to sink its teeth into a second life on streaming. Per Collider, fans won’t have to wait long to see Leigh Whannell’s hairy handiwork from the comfort of their blanket forts. Wolf Man is ready to prowl living rooms everywhere three months after its theatrical debut.

Though critics gave it a mixed howl, calling it fun but a bit derivative, the film might find its true pack among horror-loving streamers. Whannell, best known for the sleek and chilling The Invisible Man, packs the film with clever ideas that may hit differently when you’re not juggling overpriced popcorn and sticky cinema floors. Peacock, already home to other Blumhouse beasts like Halloween Kills and The Purge, is the perfect haunted hunting ground for this misunderstood monster.

Will Wolf Man finally find its stride under streaming’s forgiving moonlight? Stranger things have happened, especially in the horror world. So grab your garlic (just in case), dim the lights, and let the werewolf weekend begin!

About Wolf Man

Wolf Man tries to howl with heart but sometimes ends up whimpering instead. Leigh Whannell, the mind behind the brilliant The Invisible Man, delivers a moody, metaphor-laced reboot that bites off a bit more than it can chew. It kicks off in 1990s Oregon with a wild survivalist dad and his wide-eyed son Blake, tossing in werewolves, generational trauma, and a sprinkling of toxic masculinity. Fast forward to present-day NYC: grown-up Blake is now a dad, trying not to turn into his worst nightmare.

On the creature feature front, Whannell knows how to get the blood pumping. The scares are solid, the werewolf transformation is gnarly (though not full American Werewolf in London level), and Christopher Abbott gnashes through the role with gusto. Julia Garner aces her role as Charlotte, giving the movie its emotional pulse.

But here’s the rub: the emotional drama doesn’t always hit the mark. The metaphors, parenthood, fear, and control, are rich but get fuzzy, like a wolf in a fog. The film wants to be The Shining with claws but never quite lands the bite. Still, Wolf Man is an intriguing, fur-covered ride that’s half monster movie, half therapy session, and totally worth streaming curiosity.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Netflix Dropped The Funniest Film Of 2025 & We Just Can’t Stop Laughing!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News