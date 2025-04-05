One of Them Days premiered in January this year, and sparked a wave of praise for its wild plot, quick-fire laughs, and pitch-perfect duo at the center of it all. Set in a frantic 24-hour timeline, One of Them Days followed best friends and roommates Dreux (Keke Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA), who discovered Alyssa’s slacker boyfriend had blown their rent money. With eviction looming, the two scrambled to raise $1,500 in a single day, crashing into chaos, wild schemes, and absurd run-ins at every turn.

Directed by Lawrence Lamont, the R-rated comedy packed serious star power. Palmer, already a Disney icon, brought her signature flair. SZA (real name Solana Rowe), in a rare acting gig, matched her beat for beat. They were joined by comedy heavyweight Katt Williams, viral star Joshua David Neal, and Euphoria’s Maude Apatow.

The film gave off serious Friday energy, another cult favorite that also followed two friends scrambling to pay off a debt in hilarious fashion. But One of Them Days carved its own lane. Critics loved how it updated the genre with a fresh voice and sharper chaos.

Rotten Tomatoes backed up the hype. The film landed a 94 percent rating from critics, with the official consensus reading: “Dishing out enough laughter and chemistry to spare through Keke Palmer and SZA, One of Them Days makes the buddy-comedy genre feel like magic once again.”

Viewers weren’t far behind. Casual audiences handed it a 90 percent audience score.

On IMDb, the momentum continued. Scores reflected similar praise, and comments lit up with talk of how Palmer and SZA’s chemistry carried the whole show. Their banter felt natural, their timing never missed, and their energy elevated every scene.

The film’s magic also came from its balance. It kept things outrageous, but never lost heart. Under the chaos, it explored friendship, bad breakups, and what happens when rent money becomes a survival mission.

One of Them Days didn’t just aim for laughs. It delivered a smart, chaotic, and unapologetically fun ride. For Netflix, it became a standout early hit. For fans, it became one of those rare comedies that hit all the right notes.

And in a year where great laughs felt few and far between, One of Them Days gave everyone exactly what they needed: total comic relief.

