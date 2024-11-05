The critically acclaimed Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man revitalized the classic tale of H.G. Wells into a modern adaptation. The film follows a scientist who fakes his death to stalk his ex-girlfriend using his newfound invisibility technology. Unlike earlier attempts to resurrect Universal’s classic monsters, The Invisible Man has effectively used Blumhouse’s influence. Although Universal continues to announce plans for films based on its iconic monsters, Whannell’s version of The Invisible Man stands out for successfully adapting these legendary stories.

As The Invisible Man’s open ending hints at future possibilities, fans wonder if The Invisible Man 2 will happen. While it remains unconfirmed, here’s everything we know about it.

Is The Invisible Man 2 Happening?

Following the 2020 hit, 2024 has been bombarded with continuous news about whether The Invisible Man 2 is happening. Well, director Leigh Whannell clarified the potential remake while promoting Wolf Man.

He shared at 2024’s New York City Comic Con, “With Invisible Man, I felt good about where we ended, for me. I don’t own the IP for Invisible Man, so Universal can make a sequel if they want to – but for me, as a filmmaker, I think that was a closed story. I can’t see that there’s any more story to tell.”

The Invisible Man 2 is not confirmed, and Universal has not yet made any plans.

The Invisible Man 2 Cast

If The Invisible Man 2 happens, the cast will depend mainly on how the story unfolds. However, considering the first chapter, several ensemble members might return, including Elisabeth Moss, Cecilia, and Aldis Hodge, James.

The Invisible Man 2 Plot

Following the conclusion of The Invisible Man, the movie leaves viewers with high possibilities for a sequel. Moreover, after Cecilia uses Adrian’s invisibility suit to stage his death, she walks away free from her oppressive grasp. However, the weight of her actions lingers.

A second chapter could explore her new life if it gets a green light. With her newfound power, the risk of corruption looms, and this installment might see Cecilia corrupted into becoming the villain.

