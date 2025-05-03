Horror has always been a genre that can transport viewers to a completely different world. But there aren’t a great number of well-made horror films. And the very popular ones, you must have already seen them. So, for this recommendation listicle, we have handpicked ten lesser-known yet intense and engaging horror movies (in no particular order) you might have missed watching. You can stream these movies on various OTT platforms in India. So, grab a bucket of popcorn, switch off the lights, and put on your headphones for the best effect. And we dare you to watch these horror movies alone in a dark room.

1. Host (Release Year – 2020)

Available On – Amazon Prime Video & Jio Hotstar

Plot: This overlooked horror movie is about a group of friends who hire a specialist to hold a virtual séance over a Zoom meeting. But when a demonic entity intrudes into their homes and refuses to leave, the friends must find a way to finish the meeting before it’s too late. But will they be able to do that?

2. Frailty (Release Year – 2001)

Available On – Lionsgate Play

Plot: Directed by Bill Paxton, the relatively unknown supernatural horror movie follows a mysterious man (played by Matthew McConaughey), who enters an FBI office and confesses how his delusional father made his brother an accomplice in multiple murders. The initially reluctant FBI officer begins to believe the young man’s story, but is there more to the story than meets the eye?

3. Late Night With The Devil (Release Year – 2023)

Available On – Lionsgate Play

Plot: Set in 1977, the found-footage horror movie revolves around a late-night talk show featuring a live television broadcast. The show’s host attempts to bolster the declining ratings and plans a Halloween special, where he invites a girl allegedly possessed by a demon, but he gets more than what he had bargained for.

4. Speak No Evil (Release Year – 2024)

Available On – Jio Hotstar

Plot: The psychological horror movie follows a happily married American couple who make friends with a carefree British family during a vacation. But the story takes a dark turn when the alpha-male Brit (brilliantly played by James McAvoy) invites them to spend a weekend in the countryside. What begins as a fun-filled weekend getaway soon becomes a terrifying nightmare for the American family.

5. The Gorge (Release Year – 2025)

Available On – Apple TV+

Plot: The sci-fi romantic horror film revolves around two highly skilled snipers (played by Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy), who are assigned to protect opposite sides of a mysterious gorge for one year. The two get romantically involved, and now they must join forces to contain the deadly threat that emerges from deep inside the gorge.

6. The Invisible Man (Release Year – 2020)

Available On – Jio Hotstar

Plot: The sci-fi horror movie follows a woman (played by Elisabeth Moss), who begins to believe that her abusive former boyfriend, who recently took his own life, is stalking her somehow using advanced tech. When no one believes her crazy story, she decides to find the truth herself before something terrible happens to her.

7. #Alive (Release Year – 2020)

Available On – Netflix

Plot: This post-apocalyptic South Korean horror movie follows the story of a young man who must survive alone in an apartment after a mysterious infection causes the whole city to become ultraviolent and behave like zombies. He gets some hope when he sees an attractive woman who is also a survivor like him.

8. Hush (Release Year – 2016)

Available On – Plex (Free)

Plot: Directed by Mike Flanagan, the slasher horror movie stars Kate Siegel as a deaf and mute horror author who lives in a secluded cottage in the woods. But her peaceful life is threatened when she becomes the target of a masked killer.

9. The Ritual (Release Year – 2017)

Available On – Netflix

Plot: The British folk horror movie revolves around a group of four friends who reunite after the sad death of their college friend. They decide to go for a hiking trip in Sweden. But after taking a shortcut through a forest, the friends soon realize that they are not alone and are pursued by a powerful entity that might never let them leave the forest.

10. Quarantine (Release Year – 2008)

Available On– Sony Pictures Channel (Amazon Prime Video)

Plot: A television reporter (played by Jennifer Carpenter) and her cameraman go inside an apartment building in LA to cover a story on firefighters. But the situation takes an unexpected turn when she discovers that the building is plagued by a deadly virus that turns people into bloodthirsty creatures.

