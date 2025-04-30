Around a month back, the widely acclaimed BBC One crime drama series This City Is Ours started airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, but it was not available on Indian OTT at the time of its release.

Where to Stream This City Is Ours in India

In a fantastic piece of news for fans of the crime drama genre, we are delighted to inform you that This City Is Ours is now streaming in India. You can watch the show in India on the SonyLIV OTT platform. The series consists of eight episodes with a runtime of just under one hour each, and all eight episodes are now available for streaming on SonyLIV. Read on to get a better idea about the show, its plot, and why you should check it out.

This City Is Ours Plot & Cast

Set against the backdrop of Liverpool, the crime drama series features English actor Sean Bean (GoldenEye, Game of Thrones) in the role of the crime lord Ronnie Phelan, who is on the verge of retiring as the leader of his gang. But his decision to retire becomes the cause of a serious conflict between his associate, Michael (played by James Nelson-Joyce), and his son Jamie (played by Jack McMullen). Amidst all the chaos, Michael must reevaluate his life in organized crime and find a way to protect the woman he loves (played by Hannah Onslow) and the child he’s always wanted. The show has been developed by Stephen Butchard (of The Last Kingdom fame).

This City Is Ours – Critics’ and Audience Feedback

This City Is Ours has got a thumbs up from many critics. The show has a critics’ score of 91% on reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes and a decent user rating of 8.1/10 on IMDb.

This City Is Ours Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of This City Is Ours here.

