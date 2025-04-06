After a hiatus of nearly two and half years, Elisabeth Moss starrer The Handmaid’s Tale is finally back with its sixth and last installment. The dystopian television series created by Bruce Miller revolves around the world of Gilead. This totalitarian society struggles with low fertility rates and is controlled by a militarized hierarchical régime of religious extremists.

The story follows the journey of June Osborne, who is captured and assigned as the Handmaid to Commander Fred Waterford and his wife, Serena Joy, thanks to her fertility. Upon its release, the series garnered significant critical attention, making it a must-watch for all. The show aired its last episode of season 5 on 9 November 2022 before going on an unexpected hiatus.

Luckily, the show is back on track as it gears up for the release of its final season on April 8, 2025, as reported by ELLE. Makers will drop the first three episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale on the premiere day, after which it will release its remaining episode every Tuesday. Season 6 will comprise 10 episodes in total, with the last episode scheduled to be aired on 27 May 2025, wrapping the show.

The upcoming season will pick the story from the end of season 5. June, reeling from a violent attack, is forced to go on the run with Luke and baby Nichole as authorities close in. Meanwhile, Janine faces harsh consequences in Gilead after standing up to Naomi and Nick as she finally agrees to work with the U.S. government in a desperate attempt to protect June.

But it’s the final moments that truly leave a mark—after a tearful goodbye with Luke, who gets arrested. June boards a refugee train to safety only to face the last person she expected: Serena, holding her child. The quiet tension between them says it all, setting the stage for whatever storm is coming next.

Fans can expect The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 to be an intense and emotional final chapter as June Osborne’s unwavering resolve forces her to go back and fight against Gilead’s regime. As the lines between survival and resistance blur, fans can look forward to streaming the upcoming season on Channel 4 and Prime Video.

