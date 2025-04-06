1923 is one of the prequels telling the story of the ancestors of the Dutton family from Yellowstone. The neo-western show has neared its finale and Brandon Skelnar, who plays Spencer Dutton, is emotional about it. He is proud to be a part of it and is happy how good it turned out to be.

The 34 year old who is known for starring in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni starrer It Ends With Us recently spoke about the prequel series as well as its ending. He revealed what fans can expect from the season finale and how he gets emotional anytime he thinks about it. Read on for more details.

Brandon Sklenar Calls 1923 Season 2 Finale Absurd & Emotional

During a conversation with People, Brandon opened up about the finale of 1923 season 2 which airs on April 6, 2025, on Paramount and is a two-hour long ride. For the unversed, Spencer is on his way home to meet his aunt Cara, played by Helen Miren and his uncle Jacob, played by Harrison Ford.

He also cannot wait to meet his wife Alex, portrayed by Julia Schlaepfer.

The It Ends With Us actor pointed out that the ending is insane. He said, “I mean, I couldn’t even prep it because it would just make me so emotional reading it. Even thinking about it, I get emotional.” Brandon added that the fans “definitely won’t be disappointed” with the finale which is an “eater, for sure.” When he read it, he was surprised and thought about how absurd it truly was.

He explained, “I knew it was going to be good, but I was like, this is on a level for sure. They tap into something.” The actor had the script six months before they even started filming which is why it was so hard for him to keep the storylines as well as endings a secret and quite strictly under wraps.

“I keep saying it. My friends are always telling me to shut up. It was very difficult to not talk to my friends about it,” Brandon revealed and then said, “They’re fans, they want to see it and they don’t want me to spill everything, but I’m terrible with it.” He also divulged that he felt a lot more pressure in season 1 as compared to season 2 and it took him time to really get there.

“I didn’t know who this guy was. I didn’t know how he was going to sound. I didn’t know how he was going to feel. I didn’t know the tone of the show really,” he said, referring to his experience towards the start of the show. He then had almost two years between season 1 and season 2 and he grew as a person and as an actor during that time by doing many other projects.

