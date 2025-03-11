Brandon Sklenar, who played Blake Lively’s character Lily’s love interest, Atlas in It Ends With Us, walked the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party red carpet wearing a black suit and an accentuated with a pink floral brooch. However, the internet sleuths were quick enough to notice that he sported a similar pink pin, just like Justin Baldoni did at the New York premiere. Baldoni is currently marred in a controversial legal battle with Lively, who accused him of sexual harassment.

Amid the ongoing chaos, Sklenar’s unknowing gesture to feature the same brooch sparked reactions online. Recently, the actor opened up about it and shared that there’s no particular reason behind his choice to match Baldoni’s accessory, but it so happened coincidentally. Scroll ahead to find out what he said.

In an interview with People at his new movie The Drop SXSW premiere, Brandon Sklenar explained, “Honestly, no. I wish I could say there was.” He continued, “That was a total happenstance. I woke up in the morning and saw an article and I was like, ‘Oh, damn.’ I literally had no idea. I had an idea I wanted to wear like a floral brooch of some kind, and that was the color that I liked the best. And, lo and behold, someone also wore that prior to me wearing it.”

Brandon Sklenar posted the photos of him wearing the Oscars after-party attire on his Instagram handle with a humorous caption, “Long live the (brooch).” The brand that manufactured this pretty pin, Anabela Chan Parrot Bloom Brooch, also shared the two pictures on their profile, proving that both the actors did wear the same accessory. However, this whole thing became a fuss because of the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

In jewelry news… there's some tea brewing in the form of a brooch. People Magazine is reporting that Brandon Sklenar appeared to wear the same Anabela Chan brooch to the #Oscars party that Justin Baldoni wore to the It Ends With Us premiere. pic.twitter.com/cYiqRnrlGo — Who Wore What Jewels (@wwwjewelsdaily) March 6, 2025

When asked about it at the Vanity Fair after-party, Sklenar told The Hollywood Reporter that he wished people maintained their focus on the storyline of the movie and the layered domestic violence issues that the novel explored. Whereas people dwelled on the feud between the actress and the director as they filed lawsuits against each other. He said, “It’s a tough situation. I just hope everyone remembers what the movie is about and why we made it in the first place. It’s about love. It’s about supporting women in general and helping people through tough times.”

After Blake Lively’s statements regarding sexual harassment first emerged, Brandon Sklenar came forward to show his support for the actress. He even requested his followers to read the whole document before commenting malicious stuff against the star. He further shared his support on Instagram, tagging Lively along with a heart emoji.

Well, what are your thoughts about Brandon Sklenar and Justin Baldoni’s similar fashion choices?

