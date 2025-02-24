*Warning: Spoilers for 1923 Season 2, Episode 1*

Months after Yellowstone said goodbye to the fans with its fifth and final season, its spinoff series 1923 is back with a second season. The Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford show premiered the first episode of the second edition on February 23, 2025, and it already dropped a major bombshell.

The episode The Killing Season showed that Alexandra is pregnant, and she revealed it to her husband, Spencer Dutton. Brandon Sklenar, who plays Spencer, opened up about this twist in the tale and shared what he thought about it and how this will affect the character’s story.

Brandon Sklenar Reacts To Pregnancy Bombshell In 1923 Season 2

During a conversation with People, the actor revealed that he wasn’t really surprised by the bombshell. “It’s a great storytelling element for sure,” he added and said, “If there’s any pocket where he can raise the stakes, he’s going to do it. So it makes sense,” referring to showrunner Taylor Sheridan.

But this twist will affect his character, who already has a lot of work and responsibilities to take care of. “Yeah, his plate is full,” Brandon stated. It is to be seen how Spencer will wade through this new challenge while also protecting his family and the ranch. Regardless, the toughest part for the It Ends With Us star was keeping everything a secret from the others.

“I had these scripts for six months before we started filming. So it was very difficult to not talk to my friends about it,” he revealed and added, “They’re fans, they want to see it and they don’t want me to spoil everything, but I’m terrible with it,” which is why they kept telling him not to spoil the stories.

Brandon said, “I’m just so excited that it’s finally coming out, and I can talk about it, and people are going to see it because it’s really special.” Regarding his co-star Julia Schlaepfer, who plays Spencer’s wife, Alexandra, he said that they spent almost six months together filming for season one.

For the second season of 1923, it was a different experience. “Seeing the different sides of Spencer and this journey that he’s on and having actors come in and working opposite different people all the time.” The 34-year-old pointed out that Spencer is different with Alex compared to his behavior with others.

“Getting to explore other parts of him through these other characters that come in and out was a lot of fun,” he admitted. On the other hand, Julie felt it was a “very isolating and kind of jarring” experience that helped her on screen. “Brandon and I were kind of partners in crime in season 1,” she felt.

“We had each other to rely on, so to have that kind of taken from you,” she added, calling season two a totally opposite experience of season one but “really, really fun to film in a different way” regardless of anything.

