The regency-era romance Bridgerton will return with Season 4, and fans cannot keep calm about it. The fourth season will be about Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek’s love story. Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha play the central characters. Season 3 leads Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton addressed season 4 at the SAG Awards 2025. Scroll below for the deets.

Benedict is a charmer and one of the show’s most loved characters. Because of his vivacious nature, fans are excited that it is finally his turn to find love. For the unversed, Nicola plays Penelope Bridgerton, whose love story with Colin Bridgerton was the focus of the Netflix show’s last season. The actress was nominated at the SAG Awards 2025 in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

At the SAG Awards 2025 red carpet, Nicola Coughlan addressed the upcoming Bridgerton Season 4 in her interview with Deadline. She called the season ‘very romantic’ and echoed what the makers had previously revealed as a ‘Cinderella Story.’ She further added that the season would also showcase the downstairs story of the road, what ‘goes on with the maids and everything underpinning.’ When the host asked about her future in the show, she sweetly mentioned that it’s about Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha’s characters. She was beaming with excitement while talking about it.

The netizens also praised her for how she uplifted her co-stars from the show. Meanwhile, Nicola looked stunning in a light sea green outfit with edgy black leather gloves. Check out her brief interview here:

Nicola Coughlan on the “very romantic” new season of ‘Bridgerton’ #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/Uv3EyEui4W — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 24, 2025

Luke Newton also spoke about Bridgerton Season 4 and told Variety, “It’s great fun this season. You know, Nic and I, we get to explore happily married life. We have a baby…” He also mentioned that this season will be different from the previous one and might be because of what Nicola Coughlan said about the story showcasing not just the high-class members of the society but the other as well. He added, “It’s something really different from what we’ve explored previously in the show… so I can’t wait to see the bits I’ve not been involved in.”

At the end of Bridgerton season 3, we saw Penelope and Colin with their kid, and addressing that, Luke continued, “It’s a really good combination. Probably more like Nic, I think he does look like Nic. And he’s got the red hair… he has to have that. I think that was a request. But yeah, and there’s just this beautiful love story this season. I’m so excited for people to see it.” He also mentioned that he is flying back to resume filming.

Luke Newton is flying back to the #Bridgerton Season 4 set in a few days: "Nic [Coughlan] and I, we get to explore happily married life. We have a baby." #SAGAwards https://t.co/hSm11HLQXJ pic.twitter.com/qjfXcbyzXu — Variety (@Variety) February 24, 2025

A few days back, the first look of season 4 was shared, and it looked dreamy.

Check out the pictures here:

Indeed, Dear Readers, the season's most anticipated event is sure to be a spectacle… pic.twitter.com/X0fvnMHRJc — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) February 14, 2025

The Bridgerton cast was nominated at the SAG Awards 2025 in Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and lost it this award season favorite, Shogun. The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards live-streamed on Netflix.

