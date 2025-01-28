The neo-western drama genre saw a considerable boost, all thanks to the massive success of Yellowstone. The series wrapped up after five long series last year, but the show’s universe is still alive and thriving with multiple prequels and spinoffs. 1923, a show’s prequel, has also become a fan favorite.

Though the first season of 1923 came out in 2022, the audience has been patiently waiting to see the Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford starrer’s next season. Now that the second season is slated for release, the cast has teased the upcoming edition and what to expect.

Cast Of 1923 Tease Emotional & Ambitious Season 2

In a newly released behind-the-scenes video, the cast of 1923 shared their experience working on the sequel and what the viewers have in store for them in the second season. “It took a long time to get here, you know. It’s been two years,” Helen, who plays Cara Dutton, said. Julia Schlaepfer, who essays the role of Alexandra, added, “It feels so incredible to be back.”

Aminah Nieves, who portrays Teonna Rainwater, stated, “It truly is a family reunion; I love everyone here so much.” She added, “It’s like showing up to a masterclass every single day.” Julia revealed, “Taylor sent me the scripts, and I was weeping,” she said, referring to showrunner Taylor Sheridan. She added that she was “very, very emotional” after reading the script and story.

Brandon Sklenar, who plays Spencer Dutton, praised him and said, “He brought it with his writing. He always does, but this feels like a whole other level.” Harrison, who portrays the role of Jacob Dutton, felt, “It’s a treasure for an actor to read this kind of stuff.” Helen then expressed that the whole process of making the show is “very ambitious.”

The cast described the work behind the scenes as “like magic” and with “extraordinary expertise.” They also expressed how everyone is invested in it, and the team is dedicated to the work and the art being created. Darren Mann, who plays Jack Dutton, mused, “I have never seen anything like it. Everything about it is just so authentic.”

The cast promised that the fans are in for “multiple shocks this season” and called it “romantic, adventurous, exciting” as all the characters go on a real journey, physical, emotional, or psychological. “The fans will go berserk for it,” the video teased. Helen and Harrison revealed that the Duttons are under “tremendous threat” this season as they go through an “awful winter.”

They added that characters are on a constant edge. Harrison said, “There’s a storm coming, and we know it,” referring to the trials, tribulations, and obstacles to be faced in the upcoming second season of Yellowstone.

