Finn Wolfhard, the beloved star of Netflix’s Stranger Things, recently opened up about the highly anticipated conclusion of the series in an interview with Variety during the Sundance Film Festival. The actor, now 22, has been an integral part of the show since its debut in 2016, growing up alongside his character Mike Wheeler. Discussing the emotional farewell to the series after five seasons, Wolfhard described his final day on set as bittersweet, calling it an experience he will treasure forever.

The actor hinted at a deeply satisfying conclusion to the hit sci-fi drama, likening the show’s emotional closure to the iconic Toy Story 3. As the series prepares to air its final chapter, Wolfhard also shared how the experience shaped him, both as an actor and as a person.

Finn Wolfhard says Stranger Things couldn’t have ended better

As Stranger Things fans eagerly await the release of its fifth and final season, Finn Wolfhard shared heartfelt reflections on saying goodbye to the show. Speaking candidly about the experience, the actor admitted it was difficult to part ways with something that had been such a major part of his life since he was just 12 years old.

“It was incredibly emotional, obviously,” Wolfhard shared. “It was really special,” Wolfhard revealed comparing the series’ farewell to the emotional ending of Toy Story 3. He acknowledged how deeply personal the experience was for him and the cast. Season 5 promises to be the most ambitious yet, with what Wolfhard described as a “Lord of the Rings-style” year-long shoot. The stakes are higher than ever as the Hawkins gang faces their ultimate battle, with fans anticipating closure to several story arcs that have kept them hooked since the show began.

Wolfhard also revealed the quality of the ending of the franchise. “I feel like it couldn’t have ended better… I am excited for everything to come out,” Finn revealed. Beyond Stranger Things, Wolfhard is already making strides with new projects, such as The Legend of Ochi, diving deeper into creative ventures while reflecting on his transformative decade with Netflix’s blockbuster series.

