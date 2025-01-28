Justin Baldoni’s mother, Sharon, posted a heartfelt tribute last Friday to celebrate his 41st Birthday, sharing a reflection on memorable moments from his career and the importance of “justice and truth.”

Sharon Balsoni’s Birthday Tribute to Her Son

“Happy Birthday, Justin ~ remembering a wonderful moment after the final ending of ‘Jane The Virgin,’” she wrote while sharing photos from Justin’s time on the CW series.

She added, “[It was] a moment where joy and love permeated the set, where friendships and family were born, and kindness and integrity permeated the hearts of all the actors and crew, where sadness only entered because it was the final scene of a wonderful journey ~ and the beginning of the rest of our lives.”

Sharon said the 2019 series finale was marked by a “happy, loving, and generous memory with hearts exploding with possibilities.”

“Life has its moments and surprises — as you keep your integrity through it all, justice and truth will shine today and into eternity,” she concluded. “I love you more than you will ever know! Happy Birthday, my beautiful boy! May God continue to bless you in truth.”

Emily Baldoni’s Birthday Tribute

Justin’s wife, Emily Baldoni, also honored him with a touching post, sharing a photo of the family as they celebrated.

“Happy birthday, my love,” she captioned a photo of her kissing Justin as their son, Maxwell, 7, sat on his dad’s shoulders and their daughter, Maiya, 9, hugged them both.

“Celebrating the man, husband, and father that you are. I’d choose you again and again,” she added.

However, Justin’s Birthday arrives amidst a complicated and high-profile legal situation involving ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star Blake Lively.

Following rumors of a feud during filming in 2024, Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin in December, accusing him of sexual harassment and fostering a hostile work environment. She alleged that his comments about his past porn addiction and an incident where he allegedly walked in on her while she was breastfeeding made her uncomfortable.

Justin denied the claims and filed a $400 million countersuit, accusing Lively of trying to damage his reputation and misrepresenting the truth. His legal team also argued that Lively was using the situation to cover up her missteps related to the film’s promotion.

