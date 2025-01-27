But hold up: he wasn’t about to team up with Deadpool 3 co-star Ryan Reynolds and co-own Wrexham AFC. Nope, Hugh Jackman had a better offer on the table: a £1 co-ownership deal with one of Wrexham’s rivals. Sounds tempting, right?

The offers came pouring in shortly after Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over Wrexham AFC in 2021, and the small Welsh club went viral. Under the ownership of the Deadpool duo, Wrexham went from a modest football team to a media sensation, gaining global attention, new fans, and a hefty increase in support.

Naturally, clubs across the league figured, “Why not tap into that Jackman-Reynolds rivalry?” After all, the two actors love teasing each other on social media and in interviews, making the idea of a Jackman vs. Reynolds rivalry in the football world even juicier.

Jackman, who was never shy about admitting he’d been tempted, shared the story while chatting with Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. “I will admit to you that when Ryan bought that team, I did get more than one offer from rivals of that team for £1 to come in as a co-owner and it did seriously tempt me,” he said. Tempted, sure. But ultimately, he had other thoughts on the matter.

Here’s where it gets interesting: Jackman may be all for a little friendly competition, but the idea of outsiders swooping in to buy football teams didn’t sit quite right with him. “This whole thing of outsiders coming in and buying football teams, it feels a little, I don’t know, easy,” Jackman explained.

Fair enough, right? He didn’t want to jump into the whole trend just because it seemed like the thing to do. Jackman knows his worth, and he wasn’t going to buy into the hype for a laugh.

But while he may have passed on the co-owner life, Jackman’s still got his sights set on a rivalry, just a different kind. Jackman’s a huge Norwich City fan (yes, we’re talking about the Canaries here), and he’s got revenge on the brain. “I have decided to go one step further, I’m actually going to try out for the team,” he joked. A sly dig at Reynolds? Maybe. But hey, if anyone’s got the muscles to back it up, it’s the man who made The Wolverine look effortless.

Speaking of muscles, Jackman’s been putting in work for Deadpool 3 with an insane workout routine. The guy’s getting shredded—and of course, he’s been throwing some playful jabs at Reynolds. In one Instagram post showing off his biceps, Jackman quipped that it “wasn’t a competition” despite being a tad older than Reynolds. But in the world of Jackman and Reynolds, is anything not a competition?

So, no co-ownership for Jackman, at least not yet. But a rivalry? Always. Let’s see if he can turn those keepy-uppies into goals.

