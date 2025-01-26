Hugh Jackman’s new romance with Sutton Foster is creating waves both in his personal life and among his friends. The couple finally confirmed their relationship with a public show of affection during a date night in Los Angeles, after months of speculation.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's romance is proving to be the greatest show.

Hugh Jackman’s New Romance Raises Eyebrows

According to the reports of RadarOnline, the ‘Wolverine’ star’s new romance has left him facing tension with those closest to him.

A source revealed that his friends are upset by how he ended his marriage to Deborra-Lee Furness for the stage star, which has left him feeling the sting of their disapproval.

“Few people back home appreciate the way Hugh kicked his devoted wife to the curb for a stage starlet,” the insider said. “A lot of his friends are giving him a hard time, and that’s been tough for him to take because he’s such a sensitive guy. He’s really stung by the backlash.”

Jackman’s circle is reportedly advising him to slow down with his new relationship, with some warning that rushing into anything too public could further damage his reputation.

“Hugh’s nervous about how bad his damaged reputation is going to get if he rushes into anything too rash with Sutton,” the source claimed. “Flaunting that relationship would be the worst thing he could do. He knows it, and everyone around him knows it.”

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster dress in slouchy outfits together as they run errands in Los Angeles

Despite the advice, Jackman is said to be smitten with Foster. The mole noted, “Trouble is, it’s difficult for him not to be together with Sutton. She’s an incredible person and he’s infatuated with her. They click physically and on many other levels.”

On receiving backlash for his PDA outing with Foster, the insider claimed, “… After getting rebuffed by their friends back home he’s begun to wonder if he should cool down with the PDA.

Deborra-Lee Furness is Enraged Over Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Adding fuel to the fire, Jackman’s ex-wife Furness is reportedly furious with her friend Blake Lively, who has been supporting Jackman through the drama.

The source said, “Truth be told it was always difficult for Deb to bond with Blake because they’re so different, but she felt they got on just fine.”

View this post on Instagram

It’s said that Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, were aware of the relationship well before it became public but chose to keep it secret out of loyalty to Jackman.

“… They kept their lips sealed out of loyalty to Hugh. Despite their longtime relationship with Deb, they chose to cover for him,” the source continued.

They added, “Now she is seething with rage over being the last to know about the clandestine affair. Deb feels blindsided. She has a memory like a steel trap and isn’t afraid to use it.”

Jackman is reportedly gearing up for a costly divorce battle, with estimates suggesting it could cost him over $100 million.

