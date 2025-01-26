Taika Waititi? The man’s got no time for doubters. When Marvel fans questioned his ability to bring Thor back to life, his response was legendary. “You don’t know what you want until I give it to you,” he shot back at critics who thought he’d tank the franchise. Spoiler alert: he didn’t ruin a thing. Instead, he dropped Thor: Ragnarok, which is still one of the most loved films in Marvel’s lineup.

Back in 2017, the New Zealand filmmaker flipped the Thor script on its head, injecting his unique humor and colorful storytelling into a franchise that was stuck after Thor: The Dark World (seriously, 67% on Rotten Tomatoes?). Fans weren’t sure what to expect, but Waititi delivered a mic drop moment. Ragnarok still holds a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the highest-rated Marvel films ever.

In a recent chat with Entertainment Weekly, Waititi didn’t hold back. “The nerds came for me,” he said, recalling how fans thought he’d mess things up. His comeback? “What, you mean again?” He admitted he wasn’t even planning to do a Marvel film at first, but life (and kids) had other ideas. “I was poor and just had a second child. I thought, ‘You know what, this would be a great opportunity to feed these children.’”

Waititi didn’t just save Thor—he redefined him. That brooding god of thunder? Gone. Instead, fans got a hilarious, self-aware hero they couldn’t get enough of. And while the internet doubted him, Waititi kept pushing his vision. “That really propelled me into the nerdosphere,” he said. But the drama wasn’t over. Before bouncing off Twitter, he clapped back hard at critics, standing firm with a classic: “You don’t know what you want until I give it to you.”

Beyond Ragnarok, Waititi took on The Mandalorian and directed some epic stormtrooper scenes. “My favorite memory was showing up to direct 75 stormtroopers,” he shared. “The little boy inside me was screaming, ‘Yay, this is my dream come true!’”

From reluctant Marvel director to fan-favorite legend, Waititi’s journey proves one thing: taking risks can pay off, and staying true to your vision? It’s always the right move. The nerds doubted him, but Taika proved them all wrong—his way.

