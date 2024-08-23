Over the years, Taika Waititi has established himself as an accomplished director in Hollywood. The New Zealand-based filmmaker has maintained a perfect balance between critical acclaim and commercial success.

From directing high-octane superhero films to satirical period dramas, the director boasts a versatile filmography, with more hits than misses. Here are the five highest-grossing films of Taika Waititi, ranked based on their worldwide box office collections.

5. Hunt For The Wilderpeople (2016)

Worldwide Gross: $38.5 Million

$38.5 Million Where to Watch: Netflix / Fubo TV (US), Sony Liv (India)

This adventure-comedy film follows the story of Ricky Baker (Julian Dennison), a rebellious young boy, and his foster uncle, Hector (Sam Neill), as they become the subjects of a national manhunt after running away into the New Zealand bush. Ricky, who has bounced around in the foster care system, finds a home with Bella (Rima Te Wiata) and Hector. After Bella’s sudden death, the authorities decide to take Ricky back into care, but he and Hector choose to escape instead. The film earned critical acclaim with Waititi’s signature style, which combined quirky comedy with heartfelt moments. Dennison and Neill’s performances and camaraderie also received praise from the audience. Made on a budget of just $2.5 million, the movie ended up earning $38.5 Million at the global box office.

Our official Hunt For the @wilderpeople beer is out today! I tried it last night and it's skux to the max. https://t.co/TYNSi7NBfN — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) March 31, 2016

4. Boy (2010)

Worldwide Gross: $43.5 Million

$43.5 Million Where to Watch: Showtime on Apple TV+

Another Taika Waititi film that garnered critical acclaim, Boy is set in a rural village in New Zealand in 1984. The story centers around an 11-year-old boy named Alamein, who prefers to be called ‘Boy.’ He lives with his younger brother Rocky and their grandmother. Boy idolizes his absentee father, Alamein, imagining him as a heroic figure. When Alamein (played by Taika himself) unexpectedly returns, Boy is excited to finally spend time with his father. However, he soon discovers that his father is not the hero he imagined but a flawed, immature man who has returned to find the money he buried before going to jail. The movie shows Boy’s struggle as he learns the truth about his father while trying to figure out who he is. The cast includes James Rolleston as Boy and Te Aho Eketone-Whitu as Rocky. The film became the highest-grossing New Zealand film at the time of its release.

HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT!@misc__films presents @TaikaWaititi's BOY • Thu 6th July • Tix on sale Friday! RSVP here -> https://t.co/GVWU5jrJtx pic.twitter.com/VLRSAVfvEv — Prince Charles Cinema (@ThePCCLondon) May 17, 2017

3. Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Worldwide Gross: $93.7 Million

$93.7 Million Where to Watch: Fubo TV (US), Disney+ Hotstar (India)

Taika Waititi not only directed this political satire film but also starred in it as a buffoonish version of Adolf Hitler. Set in Nazi Germany during World War II, the film follows Jojo Betzler (Roman Griffin Davis), a young boy whose worldview is shaped by intense nationalism and his imaginary friend, a humorous interpretation of Adolf Hitler. Jojo’s life takes a turn when he discovers that his mother, Rosie (Scarlett Johansson), is hiding a Jewish girl named Elsa (Thomasin McKenzie) in their home. As Jojo begins to interact with Elsa, his blind allegiance to Nazi ideology is challenged, and he starts to question the beliefs he was raised with. Jojo Rabbit is the perfect blend of human and heart, which uses satire to critique hatred and bigotry. The thought-provoking theme and narrative made the movie a big success.

JOJO RABBIT is now out on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD. I also have some bootleg VHS copies if you meet me tonight at the Rock n Roll Ralph's parking lot. https://t.co/tKbFamXvH8 pic.twitter.com/8EY8cJthtP — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) February 18, 2020

2. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Worldwide Gross: $760.9 Million

$760.9 Million Where to Watch: Disney+

The fourth installment in the Thor franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder, marked the return of Natalie Portman to the series as a superhero, joining Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. The MCU movie follows Thor as he embarks on a new journey of self-discovery while facing a powerful new enemy, Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks to eliminate all gods. He teams up with Jane, who now wields Mjolnir and has become the Mighty Thor. Together with Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Korg (voiced by Waititi), they confront Gorr’s threat. While the film did not manage to live up to the standard set by its predecessor, Thor: Ragnarok, it was still appreciated for its action scenes, humor, and cast performances.

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder arrives only in theaters July 8. ❤️ + ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/cbs8aKiC5O — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 18, 2022

1. Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Worldwide Gross: $855.3 Million

$855.3 Million Where to Watch: Disney+

Taika Waititi’s highest-grossing film remains the 2017 Marvel blockbuster, Thor: Ragnarok. The movie takes a fresh, comedic approach to the Thor saga, blending humor with epic action. It follows Thor (Chris Hemsworth) as he finds himself imprisoned on the distant planet Sakaar, far from Asgard. He must escape and return home to stop the impending Ragnarok, the prophesied destruction of Asgard, caused by the powerful and vengeful Hela (Cate Blanchett), the Goddess of Death. Along the way, Thor teams up with his mischievous brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston), the warrior Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), who has become a gladiator on Sakaar. The film is known for its vibrant visuals, witty dialogue, and a soundtrack featuring classic rock which made it a favorite among the fans and the critics.

Get ready for Marvel Studios' "Thor: Ragnarok" with a new photo and synopsis! Details: https://t.co/yxUA9ipIh6 pic.twitter.com/hIQtTeWlMe — Thor (@thorofficial) January 5, 2017

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: What To Watch This Weekend On OTT & Theaters: From Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD To Alien: Romulus: Exciting Line Of Content To Keep You Binging

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News