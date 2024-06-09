Christian Bale is one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood who has worked with some renowned directors. He is also one of those actors who has portrayed the famous DC superhero Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy and has also portrayed the Marvel villain Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder by Taika Waititi. Bale once weighed in on his experience working with Nolan and Waititi. Scroll below to learn what he said.

Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy is among his highest-grossing films, whereas the fourth installment in the Thor franchise faced a huge backlash. Bale shared that there were differences between working with Taika and Christopher, and they had different approaches. DC is darker and gritty, while Marvel keeps things lighter even when the subject is intense.

During an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Christian Bale once shared how different it was working with Christopher Nolan and Taika Waititi. Bale said, “Similarities in both being brilliant filmmakers.” He continued, “Differences in entirely different, but I love both their approaches. I was privileged enough to be part of the Dark Knight trilogy, which people considered to be a more realistic approach.”

Christian Bale explained, “You know, heightened reality, but nevertheless a more realistic take. And then the more theatrical and comical take that Taika embraces with Thor: Ragnarok and now Thor: Love and Thunder as well. But, what Taika also does brilliantly is he has wonderful humor, but then it’s really surprising how moving this is as well. He’s a very sincere man, too, and he really brings the comedy and the tragedy out.”

The viewers slammed Thor: Love and Thunder and its director, Taika Waititi, for adding too much comic element to it and ruining the movie. A few weeks back, Chris Hemsworth admitted that he owes the fans a good Thor movie.

According to Box Office Mojo, Thor: Love and Thunder earned $760.9 million worldwide. The Dark Knight trilogy grossed $2.4 billion globally.

