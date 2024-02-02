Thor: Ragnarok is one of the best Thor movies and one of the most entertaining and engaging MCU movies. The Taika Waititi directorial, released in 2017, stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor – The God of Thunder, Tom Hiddleston as Loki – The God of Mischief, Cate Blanchett as Hela, and Anthony Hopkins as Odin. Cate gave us one of the most fierce and ruthless villains in the MCU franchise! From her solid performances to how her character returns to seek revenge, everything about the actress’ presence in the film makes it worth watching.

There are many reasons why Ragnarok receives appreciation and love from Marvel fans. The music, the cinematography, the character developments, and the villain, everything is incredible. A lot of showdown and fight sequences are heavily praised. But one scene that will leave you jaw-dropped every time you watch the film is when Odin’s firstborn and Thor’s sister, Hela, holds the Mjolnir.

We all know that only the one who is *worthy* can lift/hold the Mjolnir. But Hela not only held it with one hand but also destroyed it into pieces. The scene made everyone gasp hard. How is it possible? Is she worthy like Thor and Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans)? A Reddit thread discussing the same query has mentioned several theories. We found 3 theories that actually sound exciting and convincing.

One theory mentions that Mjolnir rises in the air because Thor’s hand is up, as he’s calling his hammer. However, Hela is blessed with so much power that she immediately catches it and uses a lot of force to push it away from her. Cate Blanchett’s character possesses so much strength that she ends up destroying her brother’s hammer.

Another theory mentions a scene in Thor: Ragnarok where there’s a painting of the time when Hela and Odin conquered the nine realms together. In the painting, Hela lifts Mjolnir in her hands. After clashing with Odin, Hela was only banished from the kingdom but was never cast out like the God of Thunder in the first Thor movie. So, the theory explains how she was worthy in the past; hence, her worthiness didn’t change in the present timeline.

The third theory states that Mjolnir originally belonged to Hela, not Thor. Hence, even after she was banished, she could hold the Mjolnir. But Hela returned to Asgard as such a powerful being that she managed to destroy it like a piece of cake.

Check out the theories about Thor: Ragnarok’s Hela-Mjolnir Related Scene Below

What do you think is the reason that made Hela hold the Mjolnir? Do you agree with any of the theories mentioned above? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

