The Avengers has some of the best-looking actors and actresses in their cast. Chris Evans held the title of Sexiest Man Alive in 2022, not to mention the godly Chris Hemsworth. Scarlett Johansson, along with that husky voice, is one of the hottest actors in the industry, and there’s Robert Downey Jr. with his rugged charm. Others are also equally attractive. It would be like Sophie’s Choice if we had to pick the best-looking, but it was easy for the Captain America star, which left ScarJo stunned.

Chris and Scarlett have been friends for a long time, even before they featured in the Marvel movies together. They reportedly shared the screen in eight films over the years and have a great camaraderie off-screen. There had been rumors of them dating because of their closeness, but none was true. The Avengers stars RDJ, Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Johansson, Evans, and Jeremy Renner grew closer throughout the years. They had a small reunion at Chris’ wedding with Alba Bapista.

Today, we came across an old video of Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans from an interview where the host asked them who, according to them, is the best-looking Avenger. The Captain America star, without flinching, blurted out Chris Hemsworth, leaving ScarJo surprised as she mocked him for spontaneously giving out the Thor actor’s name. Evans reevaluated his answer and said Johansson.

After Chris Evans managed to get the answer right [*WINK*], Scarlett Johansson quipped that she was not expecting that, but it was nice to hear it. The video was uploaded on moviemaniacsDE’s YouTube channel, and as per that, Scarlett and Chris were promoting Captain America 2 in London. People’s reaction in the comment section is as amusing as Chri and Scarlett’s response to the former’s revelation.

A fan wrote, “she was totally expecting him to say scarlett.”

Another user commented, “I will never not laugh at this XD He didn’t even have to think about it. The Evansworth is so real.”

One person quipped, “Oh no, Mr Evans, you’re wrong!”

Followed by, “This will never stop being funny XD Chris Evans, you’re such a lovable dork.”

And, “It’s the reporter’s fault she didn’t specify male or female.”

Check out the throwback video here:

Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have said goodbye to their MCU roles, while Chris Hemsworth might return for Thor 5, which is reportedly in development.

