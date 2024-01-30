Jenna Ortega is only 21, but she’s earned massive fame in her career. She rose to prominence with her role in The CW comedy-drama series Jane the Virgin. Many wouldn’t know, but she struggled a lot during filming the Disney show Stuck In The Middle. And it was way more complicated than her stunts on Wednesday! Scroll below for all the details.
Ortega had to drop out of school in the 8th grade to pursue her love for acting. She bought an apartment in Los Angeles after securing the lead role in Stuck In The Middle (2016-2018). While she thought things would change for good, she instead had to undergo therapy sessions to cope with the mess on the Disney show.
Jenna Ortega recalls shooting for “crazy hours” on Stuck In Middle sets
On the podcast Armchair Expert, Jenna Ortega revealed that her co-stars, who were mostly kids, would start fighting with each other on sets. And well, that didn’t happen due to issues between them but their parents! They “were shooting two episodes a week, crazy, crazy hours.”
Jenna Ortega shared that there were collective therapy sessions because it was too difficult to get everyone on the same page so they could shoot together.
Disney sets had therapists, but they would leak all the information to the production team!
The Stuck In Middle cast members were required to speak to a life coach about their feelings. But Jenna Ortega claimed the therapists would go and inform Disney production about everything! “Disney Channel knows how you are emotionally and mentally. It was just like a lot. It was really strange, and then you don’t want to tell them anything,” she added.
Stuck In The Middle was led by Jenna Ortega, who played Harley Diaz, an aspiring inventor who is the middle child of the seven siblings. Her stint ended in 2018, and we can only imagine what a relief that would have been!
About Jenna Ortega’s professional career
Over the years, Jenna has been a part of many renowned projects. She portrayed the role of Ellie Alves in Penn Badgley’s You Season 2. The actress was also a part of the family comedy film, Yes Day.
Jenna Ortega will be reprising her popular character of Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s horror-comedy series, Wednesday. She will also be donning the producer hat in Season 2.
Is Jenna Ortega a part of Pirates Of The Caribbean 6?
Wild rumors were rife that Disney had released the official trailer of Pirates Of The Caribbean 6. It was titled “Beyond The Horizon” and stars Jenna as Johnny Depp, aka Captain Jack Sparrow’s daughter. The viral video also starred Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom.
However, it was only a concept trailer created by a fan that broke the internet. Jenna Ortega is nowhere associated with Pirates Of The Caribbean 6, and Johnny Depp’s future as Captain Jack Sparrow also remains uncertain.
