Jenna Ortega is only 21, but she’s earned massive fame in her career. She rose to prominence with her role in The CW comedy-drama series Jane the Virgin. Many wouldn’t know, but she struggled a lot during filming the Disney show Stuck In The Middle. And it was way more complicated than her stunts on Wednesday! Scroll below for all the details.

Ortega had to drop out of school in the 8th grade to pursue her love for acting. She bought an apartment in Los Angeles after securing the lead role in Stuck In The Middle (2016-2018). While she thought things would change for good, she instead had to undergo therapy sessions to cope with the mess on the Disney show.

Jenna Ortega recalls shooting for “crazy hours” on Stuck In Middle sets

On the podcast Armchair Expert, Jenna Ortega revealed that her co-stars, who were mostly kids, would start fighting with each other on sets. And well, that didn’t happen due to issues between them but their parents! They “were shooting two episodes a week, crazy, crazy hours.”