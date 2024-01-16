Hollywood actress Jenna Ortega found her genre and is getting comfortable in it. After Wednesday’s massive success, fans anticipate her return as Wednesday Addams in Season 2 of the series. She shared exciting details on the Emmys 2024 red carpet. The young actress turned heads in a strapless Dior gown. She was nominated for a performance in the hit Netflix show. Keep scrolling for more.

The Netflix series based on the character Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family became one of the most viewed series on the OTT platform. It premiered in November 2022. Jenna skyrocketed to fame after that. She also has another thriller releasing, Miller’s Girl, starring opposite Martin Freeman. Besides her series, the actress also spoke about her upcoming film Beetlejuice 2.

While gracing the Emmys 2024 red carpet, Jenna Ortega opened up about Wednesday Season 2. Laverne Cox was interviewing her for E!, and Jenna said, “I’ve received some scripts now for the second season, and we’re definitely leaning into a little bit more horror. It’s really, really exciting because all throughout the show [Wednesday] never really changes, and that’s what’s wonderful about her.”

The actress added, “There’s some really good one-liners and I think everything is bigger. It’s a lot more action-packed. I think each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice.”

Regarding Beetlejuice 2, Jenna Ortega shared her filming experience with ET and said it’s “visually, so exciting.” She continued, “I think we’re not using very much CGI or something like that at all.” She also praised her co-stars, Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder.

Wednesday Season 2

According to reports, the filming for the second season of the Jenna Ortega-led series will begin in April this year. The series is expected to be released in 2025. The filming will take place in Ireland.

Also, Jenna Ortega revealed that her dress took 600 hours to make as it’s entirely hand-sewn. The actress said, “I think because of all the little beads, and there was a lot of work put into this. I feel really, really nervous. It’s like an art piece; I don’t want to mess it up.” Jenna was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Wednesday but lost the award to Quinta Brunson, who won it for Abbott Elementary.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: House Of The Dragon Season 2: Release Update, Cast & Everything We Know About The Matt Smith Led Upcoming Series!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News