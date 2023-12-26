Jenna Ortega began working in showbiz at the age of 10. She has been a part of some renowned projects, including Iron Man 3, Jane The Virgin, Scream and You. But did you know? Despite Wednesday’s success, filmmakers initially didn’t show much faith in the actress because of her low social media popularity! Scroll below for a blast from the past!

Wednesday is a coming-of-age supernatural comedy series that premiered on Netflix in 2022. Within three weeks of release, it became the second most-watched English language series on the streaming platform. Jenna Ortega stars in the titular role of Wednesday Addams. Her portrayal received positive reviews from critics and audiences. In fact, her signature dance moves became one of the most viral moments on social media.

Jenna Ortega’s low social media popularity was a problem for creators!

Several actresses have previously broken their silence on social media following. Filmmakers nowadays consider followers while casting actors for their projects. Despite delivering a success like Wednesday, Jenna Ortega struggled with auditions because creators thought she wasn’t famous enough.

Jenna Ortega, in an interview with Variety, revealed, “Even after shooting Wednesday, when I was auditioning, they would come to my team: ‘We like her, but we just don’t know if she has enough of a name.’ And social media, what it does to anyone our age, it’s such a comparing game.”

Jenna Ortega fears being “misinterpreted”

During the conversation, Jenna Ortega also shared that she feels social media is “manipulative.” She added, “It influences bandwagon mentality… It’s very manipulative. After the show especially, I’m really nervous to post or even say anything on there or even be myself because I feel like… (misinterpreted).”

Jenna Ortega upcoming projects

The actress will be next seen in the American drama film Miller’s Girl, which is scheduled for a January 26, 2024 release.

And, of course, the success of Wednesday demanded another season. Netflix heard our demands. Jenna Ortega and her team will be returning with Season 2 in 2024.

The 21-year-old actress also has some other exciting projects in the kitty. She will be seen in Beetlejuice 2 alongside Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and others.

She also has Death Of A Unicorn and Winter Spring, Summer, Or Fall in the pipeline.

About Wednesday

The Netflix series revolves around The Addams Family. Wednesday Addams attempts to solve a murder mystery at her new school.

The show also stars Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Naomi J. Ogawa, Christina Ricci, and Moosa Mostafa in pivotal roles.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Jenna Ortega Net Worth 2023: Wednesday Star Adds $2 Million More To Her Fortune, Here’s The Total!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News