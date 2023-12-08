Jenna Ortega gained huge popularity with Wednesday, which premiered on Netflix in 2022. A Tim Burton production that follows the life of Wednesday Addams of the iconic Addams Family franchise, the supernatural thriller sees Jenna Ortega play a teenaged Wednesday who begins a new life at her mother Morticia Addams’ alma meter Nevermore Academy, a school for outcasts, where she gets exposed to a new world filled with murder, mystery, and high school drama.

The 21-year-old will return for Wednesday Season 2, which will go on floors next year in March. The show, alongside Ortega as the titular character, also featured Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, and more.

Wednesday overtook Stranger Things by garnering 341.23 million hours viewed in its first week to become the most-watched English-language series in that time frame on the streaming giant. Variety reported that Wednesday was watched for almost 6 billion minutes during its first five days available, becoming the second-biggest streaming week only behind Stranger Things 4. The series scored two Golden Globe nominations, including a best actress nod for Ortega. The series also bagged multiple Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

A mix of Season 1 footage, fan videos from all across the world, and a fresh narration from Wednesday herself was used by Netflix to announce the show’s season 2 renewal on January 6, 2023. “Over the past few weeks, I’ve been hunted, haunted, and mimicked millions of times across the internet. It’s been pure torture. Thank you,” she says in the video.

Not only has Jenna Ortega won accolades for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams, but she also took home a fat paycheck. But what if we tell you that she will be taking an even bigger paycheck for Wednesday Season 2?

The first season’s salary for Jenna Ortega has not been revealed. However, if a Cosmopolitan Magazine report is to be believed, the young actress earned $30,000 for each episode. By the end of Season 1, she had earned $240,000 for eight episodes. Currently, several reports have suggested that Wednesday will receive a towering $250,000 per episode for Season 2, becoming one of the highest-paid actresses of her generation.

In other updates related to Wednesday Season 2, it has also been reported that Jenna has also turned producer for the second installment of her show.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Kanye West Blaming Rihanna For Domestic Abuse & Siding With Chris Brown For Assaulting The Singer Were Chopped Off from David Letterman’s Show

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News