The Jenna Ortega starrer web-series Wednesday has been renewed for Season 2, on Netflix.

The eight-episode first season of the series centred on the titular Addams Family character, originally debuted on November 23, reports Variety.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Netflix announced shortly thereafter that Wednesday set a new platform record for most hours viewed for an English language series, in its first week with over 341 million hours.

Since then, Wednesday has grown to become the second biggest English language season of television on Netflix with over 1.2 billion hours viewed within its first 28 days, among other streaming series records.

Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams in the horror comedy series. Per the official first season description, the show centres on Wednesday’s “years as a student at Nevermore Academy.”

“She attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorised the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago, all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

Along with Jenna Ortega, the cast of Season 1 included Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J. Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Riki Lindhome, and Christina Ricci.

Catherine Zeta-Jones appeared as Morticia Addams alongside Luis Guzmin as Gomez and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley.

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar developed the series and also served as co-showrunners and executive producers. Tim Burton directed the first four episodes and is also an executive producer on the series.

Steve Stark of Toluca Pictures, Andrew Mittman of 1.21 Entertainment executive produce, along with Kevin Miserocchi of the Tee and Charles Addams Foundation, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman of Glickmania, Gail Berman, Tommy Harper, and Kevin Lafferty. MGM Television is the studio.

“It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world, said Gough and Millar.

“Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We cannot wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

Must Read: Selena Gomez Once Hooked Up With Orlando Bloom In A Nightclub While He Was Dating Katy Perry & Their Cozy Pictures Accused Her Of Being A Home Wrecker! Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News